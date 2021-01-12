More than 4,000 Americans died Tuesday from COVID-19, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project. The staggering number of deaths continues to climb in the United States and could near a one-time unimaginable number by January 31.
According to the COVID-19 Tracking Project, 34,502 Americans have died in January 2021. That translates to approximately 3,137 deaths per day in the United States in January.
Our daily update is published. States reported 1.9M tests, 214k cases, 131,326 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 4,056 deaths. pic.twitter.com/5bBfNyaHYC— The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) January 13, 2021
Projecting out to the end of the month, 19 days, yields a total of 94,105 Americans dead from COVID-19 this month. January 2021's COVID-19 deaths were higher than in any month between June and October 2020.
The average number of deaths can and will vary between now and the end of January; but as of Tuesday, the U.S. is on pace for the most COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. The previous record for deaths in the United States was December 2020 when 76,850 Americans died from the disease.
Also Tuesday, the state of Georgia set a new record for COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day with 145.
