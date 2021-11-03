ATLANTA (CBS46) — The pandemic is raising fears that the drug crisis could worsen with social isolation, economic stress, and disrupted access to treatment.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows drug overdose deaths reached a record-high of more than 93,000 deaths in 2020.
The numbers aren't final, and the pandemic isn't over yet.
"There's people, who never thought of using that have started," said Jason Devault, former drug user.
"The pandemic made my drug abuse worse," said Fredric Alyea, former drug user.
Devault and Alyea both went to Westcare Georgia Youth Academy for substance abuse treatment during a time when drug addiction is on the rise.
"My drugs of choice were meth, weed, acid," said Alyea. "Basically, whatever I can get my hands on."
CBS46 Investigative team went to the port of Memphis, Tennessee, to get a closer look on just how many drugs are being trafficked into Georgia. Agents are tasked there with stopping narcotics from getting to the streets.
"What we have here is some powder," said US Customs and Border Protection Officer Christopher Clark.
Agents in Memphis say they stop nearly 8,000 pounds of drugs every day.
"It is noticeable, and it is drastic," said Clark.
Clark showed CBS46 a bag of pills heading to Lawrenceville they recently seized.
With borders being shut down during the pandemic, drug dealers are resorting to shipping narcotics.
"Volume has picked up, therefore narcotics and addition has picked up as well," Clark.
The drug seizures are adding up so fast, it's all hands on deck to try to squash drug dealers' inventory.
"We've added new staffing, to combat the large amount of narcotics in violation that we're seeing coming through the port of Memphis," said Clark.
Methamphetamine is by far the most seized narcotic going to Atlanta and Savanah - followed by heroin, cocaine, and then fentanyl.
"The powder will be shipped separately, the pill press will be shipped separately, the dyes will be shipped separately," said Clark. "Really you're trying to fight three different fronts at one time, so it really does make the job difficult."
Each package they intercept could end up preventing another person from becoming addicted to drugs.
In September, 1,341 Georgians ended up in the emergency room for drug overdose. That's more than 44 people, on average, every day.
