WASHINGTON (CBS46) – The U.S. government’s public debt now exceeds $22 trillion, the highest it’s ever been in history. The new debt level comes despite the United States being in the second-longest economic expansion since the post-World War II boom.
According to NPR, over the next 10 years, annual federal deficits will average $1.2 trillion, or roughly 4.4 percent of gross domestic product. By January 2029, the Congressional Budget Office said debt will rise to $28.7 trillion.
The national debt nearly doubled under former President Barack Obama and the trend has continued under President Donald Trump. The president previously said that when debt topped $21 trillion, “Obama will have effectively bankrupted our country.”
According to Bloomberg, total debt has risen by $1.9 trillion since President Trump took office. On the current trajectory, the debt is expected to rise by $4.4 trillion. Put another way, during the Trump administration, the national debt will rise by approximately $1.1 trillion per year.
For comparison purposes, Obama added approximately $1.074 trillion per year to the debt over his eight years in office; former president George W. Bush added approximately $731 billion a year to the debt; former President Bill Clinton added approximately $175 billion a year to the debt; and former President George H.W. Bush added approximately $194 billion a year.
Every president since Ronald Reagan has added at least $1.4 trillion to the national debt during their presidency.
