ATLANTA (CBS46/CNN) -- The new coronavirus from China was declared a public health emergency in the United States Friday evening. The announcement came from Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and included other restrictions for travel from China.
After the declaration goes into effect at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, US citizens returning to the United States who have been in Hubei, China, province in the 14 days prior will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine, Azar said.
US citizens who have been in the rest of mainland China in the 14 days prior will face a health screening at a select number of ports of entry, he said. Those citizens also face up to two weeks of monitored self-quarantine to ensure they pose no health risk.
President Donald Trump also signed a proclamation suspending the entry of foreign nationals who have traveled in China in the last two weeks, Azar said, and could pose a risk of spreading the coronavirus.
