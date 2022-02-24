KYIV, Ukraine (CBS46) — As Russian forces unleashed its first attacks on targets in Ukraine, the U.S. Embassy in the capital of Kyiv is advising U.S. citizens in the country to shelter in place.
There are reports of Russian attacks on targets in a number of major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Mariupol. U.S. citizens in Ukraine are advised to shelter in place and take the following actions:— U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) February 24, 2022
The Embassy later reported the government of Ukraine declared a state of emergency. The order reportedly went into effect at midnight Thursday for 30 days.
There are reports that on February 23, the government of Ukraine declared a state of emergency. The decree went into force at midnight on February 24 for 30 days. Each oblast will decide on the measures to be implemented according to local requirements. https://t.co/k4V3YAHGju— U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) February 24, 2022
The U.S. State Department has also released a security alert following the initial military assault on Ukraine.
Ukraine: There are reports of Russian attacks on targets in a number of major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mariupol, and others. U.S. citizens are advised to shelter in place. For more actions to take, see: https://t.co/AWM9NEo9UB. pic.twitter.com/QyHQcAhl6y— Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) February 24, 2022
U.S. government officials are asking people to continue to follow the state department and the embassy in Kyiv for latest guidance and safety procedures.
