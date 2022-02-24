Security Alert

KYIV, Ukraine (CBS46) — As Russian forces unleashed its first attacks on targets in Ukraine, the U.S. Embassy in the capital of Kyiv is advising U.S. citizens in the country to shelter in place.

The Embassy later reported the government of Ukraine declared a state of emergency. The order reportedly went into effect at midnight Thursday for 30 days.

The U.S. State Department has also released a security alert following the initial military assault on Ukraine.

U.S. government officials are asking people to continue to follow the state department and the embassy in Kyiv for latest guidance and safety procedures.

