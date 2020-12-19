The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Moderna for emergency use as a vaccine for COVID-19.
The FDA’s emergency use approval came on Friday evening.
According to FDA officials, during clinical trials, Moderna’s vaccine was 94.1% effective in preventing COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense will hold a briefing on Saturday to discuss COVID-19’s vaccine distribution.
To watch the Department of Health and Human Services briefing, please click: HHS.gov/live.
A spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Health reported Georgia is expected to receive 170,000 doses Moderna sometime next week.
Also, an advisory committee with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Saturday to vote on Moderna’s emergency use as a vaccine for COVID-19.
On December 11, the FDA approved a Pfizer vaccine for emergency use to prevent COVID-19.
