Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Some members of Congress will be in Atlanta Tuesday for a subcommittee's ‘field hearing’ on voter suppression at the Carter Center.
With Democrats now in charge of the U.S. House, they have more power to investigate claims of unfair voting procedures. Since the midterms, members of the U.S. House Subcommittee on Elections has set up field hearings to investigate complaints of voter suppression, in states including Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, North Dakota and Alabama and Georgia.
Among the people testifying Tuesday morning will be Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor who narrowly lost the race in November. Abrams blamed her opponent, current Gov. Brian Kemp, accusing him of stacking the decks in his favor when he was Georgia's Secretary of State in charge of elections.
All along, Kemp said his office was simply following federal law in regard to maintaining voter rolls.
Abrams discussed her grievances on national television earlier this month during her response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
"While I acknowledge the results of the 2018 election here in Georgia, I did not and we cannot accept efforts to undermine our right to vote,” Abrams said. “That's why I started a nonpartisan organization called ‘Fair Fight’ to advocate for voting rights."
Besides Abrams, some others will testify Tuesday morning, including Sean J. Young, legal director for the Georgia ACLU; Cliff Albright, co-founder of Black Votes Matter; Stacey Hopkins, a Fulton County voter; and Gilda Daniels, director of litigation for Advancement Project.
