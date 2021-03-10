Hakim Maurice is one of millions of Georgians awaiting a stimulus check after struggling financially through the pandemic.
“These stimulus checks will help me with things like bills, food things of that nature,” he said.
In Washington, the Georgia Democratic Congressional Delegation came together for a press conference together before passing the $1.9 trillion relief bill to explain how it will impact Georgians .
Most notably, the bill includes a $1,400 stimulus check per person making less than $75,000/year. It includes children and for the first time, adult dependents. The plan increases the child tax credit for parents: $3,600 for each child under six and $3,000 for each child over six. $4.5 billion will go toward the safe reopening of Georgia schools, and $8 billion for state and local governments.
“This aide will flow directly to localities with populations under 500,000,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia. “This is going to be huge help to the people of the State of Georgia. This is economic stimulus from the bottom up and the middle out, not from the top down,” Ossoff added.
Republicans completely opposing the bill voting down party lines against it.
“People are hurting and relief is needed immediately,” said U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Georgia, 5th District, who also spoke about the benefits of childcare relief. “The bill rescues the childcare system from the brink of collapse, providing Georgia over $1.5 billion in childcare funding for the children and development bloc grant.”
While some Georgians like Giovanni D’Amico have been fortunate to work from home during the pandemic, they too know others who have lost jobs and money.
“I don’t think it’s acceptable to have waited to have waited so long and obviously I believe politics had something to do with it,” D’Amico told CBS46.
Newly elected U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock thanked Georgians for electing him and Sen. Ossoff to help make the bill’s passage a reality. “I want to say to Georgia, today is for you. So much is coming out of this bill that puts us in a decidedly different place,” Warnock stated.
U.S. Rep Hank Johnson, D-Georgia, 4th District, said the bill is like daylight and Springtime after a long winter.
The bill will also add funding for vaccine distribution. Warnock went on to highlight that $2 billion is allocated for Medicaid expansion in Georgia, a push statehouse Democrats have failed to get through.
