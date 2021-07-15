ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man wanted for a November 2020 homicide in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood has been arrested by the U.S. Marshal's in Rex, Ga.
Charles Carlisle, 28, was taken into custody and transported back to Atlanta for questioning.
Carlisle was wanted in connection to the November 2020 shooting death of a man at 2997 Campbellton Rd. SW.
A second man was shot in the incident as well.
