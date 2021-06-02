ATLANTA (CBS46) – A man is in custody charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Arrest warrants were issued for James McClendon, 45, on May 19. U.S. Marshals arrested him Wednesday in the 2200 block of Butner Rd. SW and booked him into the Fulton County Jail.
The shooting happened on May 14t, in the 2100 block of Lang Street SW. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. A woman was shot in the leg and taken to Grady where she was in stable condition. A 30-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by Grady EMS.
