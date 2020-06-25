ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta man is in police custody after being arrested for his alleged involvement in defacing the CNN building and jumping on a police cruiser during June 4 protests in the downtown area.
U.S. Marshals arrested Dramerius Jefferies Thursday, June 25, at a an apartment complex in the city. Jeffries was wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants for arson, inciting a riot, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, willful obstruction to law enforcement, and use of threats or violence.
CBS46 cameras captured Jeffries and others as they broke up a peaceful protest by jumping on police cruisers, burned a police cruiser, and stood on top of the CNN sign.
Officers who witnessed him committing the felonies were unable to arrest him at the scene as Jeffries was surrounded by a violent mob, according to U.S. Marshals.
“We are particularly happy to have been asked for assistance by the Atlanta Police Department with this case. If needed discussions and conversations between the community and law enforcement are to be had, acts such as what Jeffries is charged with only impede them," said Jim Joyner, commander of the task force used to apprehend Jeffries. "Like the peaceful protesters, I pray that justice will be served by our system in the George Floyd case. A Judge and Jury will decide what that justice is. I would hope the peaceful protesters pray for the same in this case. The crimes that Jeffries is charged with unrightfully taint the message of those peaceful protesters.”
A judge granted Jefferies bond Friday afternoon. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
