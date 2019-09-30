NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS46) -- A disbarred lawyer spent more than half a year on the run before being captured by U.S. Marshals on Monday.

Investigators say 44-year-old Richard Merritt is suspected of brutally stabbing his mother, Shirley Merritt, to death at her Stone Mountain residence in February of this year.

+2 US Marshals offer reward for attorney accused of killing mom The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of a disbarred Georgia attorney believed to have killed his mother.

Merritt was captured in Nashville – a nearly eight-month long effort that involved DeKalb and Cobb County authorities, as well as the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The nature of the murder and Merritt’s fleeing quickly made him one of the U.S. Marshals most wanted fugitives. There was even a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.

“He was on bond in Cobb County for various charges for ripping off his clients, he was a lawyer, and was stealing settlement money from clients, and instead of surrendering to serve his sentence, he cut his ankle monitor off and took off,” explains Supervisory Inspector Frank Lempka with the U.S. Marshals.

He was sentenced to 30 years with 15 to serve, and just days away from a scheduled surrender. Instead, Merritt allegedly killed his mother – who had posted his bond and allowed him to live with her for a year without incident – and fled the state.

CBS46 previously spoke with Merritt’s ex-wife Dr. Jenine Merritt, who believed other were helping him evade authorities. The murder and her husband’s “double -life” left her and their two teenage children hiding out for their safety.

On February 12th, Shirley was laid to rest. Her family and friends gathered at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs for her funeral.

“I always look at the house and just say, I still can’t believe this happened to her,” said neighbor Michael Lowry. “Just total shock that that would have happened. Her own son, who she took in to help out would murder her,” added Lowry.

At one point, investigators believed he was travelling in his mother’s 2009 Lexus RX350.

“This is another great example of solid investigative work and law enforcement partners working together,” said Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren.