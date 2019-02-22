Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The U.S. Marshals has released an app that will allow users to anonymously report crimes.
Users can also provide tips on wanted fugitives, sex offenders and threats to the judiciary.
You can submit a tip two different ways. You can either download the app on your mobile device or use your personal computer.
“We value the information that we receive from the public, and wanted to ensure that people could provide that information to us with confidentiality using the USMS Tips app,” said U.S. Marshals Criminal Intelligence Branch Chief Jennifer Armstrong in a press release. “All tip submissions are safe, secure, and discreet.”
Click here for more information
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.