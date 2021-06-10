LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man wanted in a Gwinnett County double murder has been arrested by U.S. Marshalls in DeKalb County.
Walter Hill, 28, is charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the murders of 28-year-old Darius Myles and 23-year-old Christopher Smith.
The men were found dead inside a Lawrenceville home in March. Police said both men were shot at least once and lived in the home where the homicide occurred.
Gwinnett County police responded to a domestic call around 4:30 p.m. on March 28th at a residence in the 600 block of Oxford Hall Drive. When they arrived, they found two men dead inside the home.
Police are still investigating to discover a motive and piece together what led up to the murders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.