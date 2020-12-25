The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for the capture of an ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection to a double fatal shooting.
According to a press release, the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10K reward for James J. Toatley’s arrest.
Toatley, 31, is wanted in connection to a Columbia, S.C. shooting that left two people dead.
The shooting happened on December 19 at the Motor City Market.
On the morning of the shooting, Toatley allegedly got into an argument with two patrons.
“As the patrons headed to their car where two others were waiting, Toatley is alleged to have shot them. One died at the scene and the other at the hospital”, the press release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Carolina's Crime Stoppers.
