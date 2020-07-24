Washington, D.C. (CBS46)-- The U.S. Mint needs the public's help in solving the country's coin shortage.
In a statement released by the U.S. Mint Thursday, the bureau says the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the circulation of coins, causing a shortage in some communities.
The Federal Reserve has developed a task force to find solutions to the problem, but Americans can help by getting coins back in circulation by spending them, depositing them, or exchanging them.
Officials remind Americans to keep safety in mind when visiting businesses.
