ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Blue Angels #8, flown by Lt. Katlin Forster, will be making a visit to Atlanta Regional Airport in Peachtree City on Dec. 15.
Her visit is in preparation for the 2022 Atlanta Air Show, scheduled for Nov. 5-6.
Lt. Forster will be arriving at 8:45 a.m. at Falcon Field located at 7 Falcon Drive, Peachtree City, in a Blue Angels blue and yellow F/A-18 Super Hornet.
During her visit, Lt. Forster will meet with air show officials as well as city and county officials to start the planning process for the Atlanta Air Show.
For more about Lt. Katlin Forster, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.