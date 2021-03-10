U.S. Marshals arrested a U.S. Navy Reservist at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on multiple charges of sex crimes against children.
The case originated in St. Louis where Ephriam Phillip Granderson, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting three victims between 1993 and 2003. St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said the investigation started after someone familiar with the incidents sent a letter to Bell's office in 2020. Bell said the victims at the time were between the ages of 9 and 16. The case was investigated independently by Bell's office.
Granderson was deployed in Korea as a U.S. Navy Reservist when St. Louis County issued warrants for his arrest. He faces 12 counts with a bond set at $200,000 cash only.
