U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff made several stops meeting with leaders and constituents to discuss COVID-19 and relief efforts underway to help those impacted by the deadly virus.
On Thursday. Senator Ossoff visited Grady Memorial Hospital to gain insight on the hospital’s response to the pandemic, his office announced.
According to a statement, Sen. Ossoff “toured one of the hospital’s vaccination sites, its OBGYN wing, and its world-renowned trauma center.”
During Sen. Ossoff’s Grady tour, his office saidd he discussed vaccination and testing efforts in Georgia.
This comes as Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John Haupert reported a decrease in COVID-19 inpatient numbers.
Senator Ossoff later toured the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
According to officials, the food bank has “distributed over 67 million meals to more than one million people estimated to be food insecure due to COVID-19 in 29 counties across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.”
On Saturday, Senator Ossoff visited Fort Gordon in Augusta, where he met with senior and junior enlisted personnel to discuss how they are adopting to the pandemic.
