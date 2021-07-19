ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A rare field hearing over voting rights and restrictions was held in Atlanta on Monday. Senator Amy Klobuchar kicked things off.
“We’re here today in Atlanta to shine a spotlight on what has been happening here in Georgia and in states around the country, to undermine the freedom to vote," she said.
The U.S Senate Rules Committee met at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights to discuss possible voter hurdles post SB202.
Senator Raphael Warnock testified. He believes the new law denies certain people access to the ballot box.
“Over the last year, Georgia has become ground zero for the sweeping voter suppression efforts that we've seen gain momentum all across our country.”
Senator Jon Ossoff echoed those concerns.
“Our state legislature has persisted in advancing legislation designed to gain a partisan advantage by making it harder to vote by mail, by restricting access to early voting in runoff elections…”
Voting rights activist Helen Butler, Executive Director of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, told lawmakers people of color will be most impacted by the changes. She referenced the number of minorities who voted absentee last year.
“Certainly, it was people of color, African Americans, Asians, Latinos… that really used that method to vote because of the pandemic,” she explained.
“We were able to handle those three hours standing in line, but we know not everybody can,” said Jose Segarra, a veteran who testified about the long wait times.
As a number of states pass new voting laws, democrats are calling for federal voting rights legislation.
But republicans are pushing back.
“Democrats are holding bogus hearings to try to demonize election integrity laws,” said Governor Brian Kemp.
Though no republican lawmakers attended Monday’s field hearing, many of them are firing back at democrats over what was discussed.
“It’s obvious democrats have not actually read SB202 because if they had, they would know the new law expands access to early voting, ensures drop boxes are in every county, and implements a voter ID requirement for absentee ballots," Kemp said.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wrote on Facebook "D.C. politicians have come to Georgia to try and force a federal elections takeover. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is in Atlanta today, has pushed the lie that Stacey Abrams’ election was stolen to support the elections takeover. She must be held accountable.”
