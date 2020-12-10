Dual U.S. Senate Runoffs that decide which political party controls the Chamber is high stakes for Georgian politicians.
High-wattage political players are descending on the peach state to help rally votes for their respective parties.
Vice President Mike Pence once again visited Georgia to try and drum up support for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue. He spoke at a rally in Augusta, Thursday. "Stay in the fight until the polls close on January 5th and we send senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue back to Washington D.C.," said Pence.
Other political heavy hitters are rallying for Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden will be in Atlanta to support their push to turn Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats blue.
Along with support, the runoffs are breaking records. Over 1 million absentee ballots have been requested, statewide. The Georgia GOP says over 4,000 volunteers have signed up to serve as poll watchers during the early vote period.
