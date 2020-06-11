ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Their message could be heard loud and clear. Peaceful protesters marched for days in Downtown Atlanta demanding an end to police brutality.
But at times, there were pockets of people who became violent destroying buildings and businesses. It’s something which concerns U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler.
“We did see violent protesters come out of different organizations exploiting this moment that was meant to honor the memory of George Floyd and try to move a dialogue forward as a nation,” Loeffler said.
Loeffler believes much of the chaos was orchestrated by a group known as Antifa, which she has called a terrorist organization.
“I signed on to a resolution calling on investigations into Antifa and similar activity because this is criminal and we need to get to the bottom of who is causing violence in our cities, looting, police officers lost their lives. Hundreds of officers were injured trying to keep the peace for those peaceful protesters,” Loeffler said.
The U.S. Department of Justice is now reviewing the lawless acts of violence, just as some are calling for local governments to defund the police.
“We should absolutely not defund the police. We need to get the police the resources they need to do their jobs correctly. I have tremendous respect for the men and women in law enforcement. They put their lives on the line every single day. They’re risking theirs to protect ours; so, we need to make sure they have the resources they need,” Loeffler said.
There has been little to no government support across the state of Georgia to defund police departments. That said, there has been talk about reforming them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.