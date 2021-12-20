ATLANTA (CBS46) — Three members of Congress and a U.S. senator or asking the CDC and Federal Aviation Administration to implement new requirements for airline passengers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to board a domestic flight.
A letter was sent on Dec. 20 to the CDC by California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, U.S. Rep. Don Beyer from Virginia, and New York U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres.
According to the letter, travel has essentially returned to pre-pandemic levels but the risk from COVID-19, including from the new Omicron variant, continues to present a major public health threat.
The letter also says that requiring a negative test result or proof of vaccination is supported by two-thirds of Americans in recent polling.
Hospitalizations are on the rise in both California and New York because of the spread of Omicron, according to multiple sources.
As of last Friday, there were 3,589 COVID-19 patients in California hospitals, an increase of roughly 12% from the two weeks before, according to the Los Angeles Times.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says he expects the spike caused by the Omicron variant to last several weeks with a sharp increase in cases before numbers begin to drop. New York state has seen a record level of positive COVID-19 cases with Christmas just days away.
De Blasio also said he will make a decision this week on possible changes for Times Square on New Year's Eve.
International travelers to the U.S. are already required to provide proof of vaccination and/or a negative test before being allowed to enter the U.S.
READ THE LETTER
