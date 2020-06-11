ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s an election day debacle that Georgia voters want fixed before the runoff in August and general election in November.
Most of the trouble happened in Fulton County where there were long lines and short tempers.
In total, 44 polling locations there were changed due to Coronavirus concerns. Now U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler is calling for an investigation.
“It is unacceptable to have voters be unable to cast their vote in some circumstances or have to wait hours in line and I think we’ve got to work together to solve the problem. I don’t even think we have time for finger pointing. We need to get to the bottom of it so that Georgians can vote in free and fair elections,’ Loeffler said.
The warning signs were clear; yet overlooked. Two poll managers in Fulton County had tested positive for COVID-19 and could not work. That in turn prompted some poll workers to stay home and those who filled in did not receive proper training on the new equipment.
Loeffler believes we can learn from this moment and get it right before we head back to the polls.
“I think the issue here is these counties were met with unprecedented challenges. There are no excuses however and we need to have an investigation that uncovers the root cause and prevents it from happening again. We have to protect the right to vote and Georgia has always done that, and we’ll continue to do that,” Loeffler said.
CBS46 asked Senator Loeffler is she believes voter suppression was an issue in this election since some have concerns about it and her answer was no.
