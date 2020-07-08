ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- WNBA players are speaking out against U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler and Atlanta Dream co-owner after she expressed opposition to the league's plan to promote Black Lives Matter.

Loeffler said that she doesn’t believe politics belongs in sports. She also stated that she is opposed to the WNBA’s plans to honor the Black Lives Matter movement; adding that player warm up uniforms should also feature the American Flag as a show of unity.

The Republican senator is running for re-election in Georgia after being appointed to the Senate seat by Governor Brian Kemp.

“I worry about people not standing up for our country and my comments were uniting as a country, as Americans behind the flag. If you are afraid of doing something, why are you in Washington,” said one person taken aback by the senator's comments.

The Senator also said the Black Lives Matter Movement is political and should not become intertwined with sports.

“I’m not going to let a political movement, which is what the 'Black Lives Matter' movement truly is, tear our country apart. I want to speak for Americans who feel like they don’t have a voice and feel like they are going to be canceled if they speak out against the political movement. That’s not freedom, that’s not America,” said Loeffler in a released statement.