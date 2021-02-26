The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday night the U.S. Government would start public health measures for travelers from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea due to a growing Ebola outbreak in the area.
Starting next week, the U.S. government will send travelers returning from both countries to six specific United States airports. The CDC said airlines will send passenger information to the CDC for public health follow-up and intervention for all passengers boarding a flight to the U.S. who were in the two countries within the last 21 days. That information will then be sent to U.S. state and local health departments to monitor arrivals in their jurisdiction.
The CDC said the outbreaks of Ebola are centered in remote areas of the two countries and the risk of Ebola to the United States is extremely low.
According to the World Health Organization, nine cases, including five deaths have been reported in Guinea along with eight confirmed cases of Ebola and four deaths in the latest outbreak. Neighboring countries have stepped up preparations ahead of a larger outbreak. Emory University in Atlanta has housed Ebola patients before.
The last major outbreak of Ebola, a hemorrhagic fever, happened in 2014-2016 and started in Guinea. It spread to two other countries and killed 11,000 people out of 28,000 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.