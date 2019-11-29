ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 77-year-old U.S. tourist was killed in a roadway accident on Philip Goldson Highway in Belize Friday.

Carolyn Moxley Gillis was flung from a red Ford at more than 40 mph as the vehicle flipped through the Orange Walk District. Other passengers in the vehicle include, 79-year-old John Gillis, 45-year-old John Milton Gillis Jr., 43-year-old Lynette Gillis, 10-year-old Mary Claire Louise Gillis, 10-year-old Caroline Gillis and 13-year-old Rylan Gillis.

John suffered injuries to his right ear, an abrasion to his left hand and bruises to the right arm. John Jr. suffered minor injuries to his left arm; Lynette sustained abrasions to her back, and Mary Claire complained of pain to her neck and head. Both Caroline and Rylan complained of injuries to their back and neck.

The driver of the Ford, taxi operator Henry Gillett, lost control of the vehicle after suffering a blowout, police say.

ACP Joseph Myvett, Head of National Crime Investigation Branch, said the driver was taking the group of tourist to the northern part of Belize. He has been served with a "notice of intended prosecution."

The remaining family members were transported to Northern Regional Hospital for treatment.

The fatal accident comes just one day after Carnival Cruise Line passengers were killed in a separate roadway accident while touring the city.