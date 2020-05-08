WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. unemployment in April skyrocketed to 14.7 percent as the nation's businesses killed more than 20.5 million jobs as the coronavirus devastated the economy.
The unemployment rate jumped 10.3 percent in April and reached the highest rate since the worst of the Great Depression when it hit 24.3 percent. Overall, employment is down roughly 25 million from February peaks and the overall share of adults working is down almost 10 percent.
Looking at the overall report, the number of unemployed person who reported being on temporary layoff hit 18.1 million in April while the number of permanent job losers increased to 2 million. The unemployment rate was 13% for adult men and 15.5 percent for adult women; it stood at 31.9% for teenagers.
Looking at the racial breakdown: the unemployment rate was 14.2 percent for whites; 16.7 percent for African-Americans; 14.5 percent for Asians and 18.9 percent for Hispanics. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the rates for all groups, except African-Americans, represented record highs for each.
See the graphic below for a breakdown by industry of the job losses.
