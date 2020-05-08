U.S. Unemployment Rate Hits 14.7%, Highest Since Great Depression

ATLANTA (CBS46) - Georgia is slowly getting back to business, but according to the April jobs report, the damage has already been done. The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression. 20.5 million jobs vanished across the country due to forced shutdowns to curb the coronavirus. According to the Associated Press, almost all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the Great Recession has now been lost in one month.
Bobbie Sanghvi, owner of Bobbie Sharma boutique in Smyrna, says she had to lay off all her employees, after shutting their doors on March 15th. “I wasn’t able to keep anyone on payroll, I had to let everyone pretty much go.”
So far, the Georgia Department of Labor has issued over $1.7 Billion in combined state and federal unemployment benefits in just the past 7-weeks. “Over half a million Georgians have received a payment from the Georgia Department of Labor,” said GDOL Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “We have been enhancing our current systems and creating new ones to make sure every eligible applicant receives their UI benefits as quickly as possible.”
Sanghvi made the decision to open the doors again this week. “Finally, last night, I sent out the email blast saying, we’re open,” she said. She is now the only employee and trying to adapt any way she can to stay afloat. Retail is one of the hardest hit business sectors in Georgia.
The Georgia Department of Labor says the sectors with the most initial claims in the past 7-weeks are:
ACCOMMODATION AND FOOD SERVICES: 446,437
HEALTH CARE AND SOCIAL ASSISTANCE: 183,328
RETAIL TRADE: 182,663
ADMINISTRATIVE AND SUPPORT SERVICES: 130,039
In past recessions, the hardest-hit sectors were ones like manufacturing, construction, and finance, which are traditionally occupied more by men than women. However, researches say this recession is panning out a bit differently, impacting sectors that tend to have more female employees.
Sanghvi says all of the employees she had to layoff, were women. And she sees first hand the challenges women in her community are facing. “A lot of them are at their wits end, economically it’s taken a toll but I think mentally too,” she said. “And when you have children relying on you and you’ve got to keep a happy face, just to keep the positivity, I do think that takes its toll as well.”
In the meantime, Sanghvi says she is determined to keep her doors open, even if she has to adjust her business model to do it. She said women aren’t buying clothes as much these days, so she is adding gifts to her inventory. “I think it’s because we don’t have anywhere to go right now, to wear all the beautiful clothes, it makes me so sad because there’s just so many beautiful pieces in here, but I think as women and as friends, we’re trying to make our friends feel better; whether they have a birthday, or Mother’s Day coming up, anything like that, I just think the focus is now on self-care and just really trying to improve spirits of others.”
