ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the man who reportedly kidnapped an Uber driver at gunpoint.
The kidnapping happened around 2 a.m. on Friday near Edgewood Avenue and Boulevard Northeast.
Police said the Uber driver dropped off a customer near the BP on Westland Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
After the customer got out of the vehicle, an unknown man asked the Uber driver if he could get a ride. The Uber driver agreed to take the man to his destination.
When the man got into the car, he reportedly pulled out a gun and told the Uber driver, “do what I say do.”
While in the vehicle, the woman was able to lean her seat back and call the police using her AirPods. The woman was whispering to police dispatchers, and the man was not aware she was talking to police.
After about an hour, Atlanta police officers spotted the vehicle and there was a short police chase, according to a police spokesperson.
The vehicle crashed and the alleged kidnapper was able to flee the scene. The woman was treated at the scene by medics and she is expected to be ok, police said.
There were at least 10 Atlanta police cars and police K-9's in the area searching for the man.
Atlanta police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.