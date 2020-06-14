CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for four black male suspects responsible for shooting an Uber driver in the area of Old Mill CT and Riverdale Road.
Clayton County officers say the shooting occurred June 12. The female driver picked up the four suspects at the Dollar General on Flat Shoals Road before being shot in the neck and arm with a .40 caliber pistol in her 2019 Honda Civic.
The 34-year-old is now on life support.
Sheriff Victor Hill is asking anyone with information that can identify any of the four suspects to contact the Clayton County Police Criminal Investigation Division, or call the Sheriff’s Office at 770-477-4479. Anonymous tips can also be sent via the Nixle tip line.
