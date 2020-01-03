ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “Right now if I would’ve continued to go to school I actually could possibly have my masters by now,” Latonya Young said.
Latonya Young explained that dream of receiving her masters was put on hold back in 2011. The single mother of three had just completed her first year of college, but while signing up for her next semester she ran into a problem.
“It wouldn’t allow me to register for classes, it said I had a hold on my account. It wasn’t a hold for academic reasons it was a hold for an over payment of financial aid,” Young told CBS46.
Her college said she had to pay back the $700 before she could register for classes.
“I was very upset about the over payment of financial aid because it wasn’t my fault,” Young explained.
She said she didn’t have the $700 to pay back, so her dream was lost.
“It became unimportant for me to go to school because it felt like a stab in the back, because I felt like it wasn’t my fault. It was a mistake on their part,” said Young.
To provide for her family, the mother began driving for Uber. One night, seven years later everything changed when she picked up a man she calls Mr. Kevin.
“He was smiling and happy, he was just like bubbly,” Young said.
The two began talking about life. Young shared the problems she had with Georgia State University. Mr. Kevin listened. Before hoping out of the car he encouraged Young to head back to school. Then the next morning he sent a text.
“I got a receipt from Mr. Kevin it was the receipt saying that he had paid the balance. It was a message saying okay you’re all set, go register for your classes,” she explained.
Young signed up for classes immediately. In December she reached one of her goals and graduated with an associate degree from Georgia State University.
The 43-year-old said next she plans to get her bachelors, then masters, and one day plans to become an lawyer.
She and Mr. Kevin are still good friends today.
