UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Union City security guard is in police custody after gunfire was exchanged between him and an Uber driver along Goodson Connector Road.
Police say witnesses told them there was a confrontation between the two at a bowling alley in the area. The confrontation turned deadly when the Uber driver was shot. The driver died at the scene.
The security guard remained on scene until the Union City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division arrived.
An investigation remains ongoing.
