Uber driver witnesses Buckhead hit and run, catches deadly incident on camera

People who knew the 28-year-old man killed in a deadly hit and run in Buckhead are still in shock.
Friends of 28-year-old Ethan McCallister are still processing what happened on Saturday April 3.
“It still doesn’t feel real yet, hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” said a friend from college, Michael Kass.
“He had a lot more to go, a lot to give, and for that to be how he goes, it’s….it shouldn’t have happened,” Kass added.
Police said McCallister was crossing Piedmont road near Lindbergh when he was hit by a car around 3 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.
“In the days after the accident, the hit and run investigator began to get tips that it was not a Range Rover, but a Jeep Grand Cherokee, grey in color, a witness to the accident was a rideshare driver, had a dashcam operating on his vehicle at the time of the accident,” said Officer Steve Avery, with the Atlanta Police Department.
A metro Atlanta Uber driver recorded the impact as well as the driver leaving the scene. The rideshare driver wanted to remain anonymous but said he couldn’t believe it:
“I was really shocked, and I was really scared, I was shaking,” he said, “I just called 911.”
According to police, the grey Jeep Grand Cherokee in the video is the vehicle that hit McCallister.
Officers responded and found McCallister badly injured, he later died at the hospital.
Kass said Ethan was a very loyal person and was always the life of the party.
“When he walked in you knew he was there, he lived life like it was his last day, every single day, and know that’s kind of a cliché, but he really did live like that,” added Kass, “His mom and dad would really appreciate all the prayers they can get right now.”
Ethan’s funeral is this Friday.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
