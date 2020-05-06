Uber driver's count drops to zero; Can Better Call Harry help With unemployment?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Furloughed gig workers can apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance after the Georgia Department of Labor has denied their claims for state benefits. Better Call Harry met one woman waiting on the PUA process who is now homeless.
Pamela McNutt, her fiance and her teens have been staying at the Airport Travelodge. But with their stimulus money gone, it's time to check out.
Harry asked McNutt what the family is going to do.
"I have no idea. I don’t know," she said.
For five years, McNutt made good money driving for Uber. But in March everything changed after one of her passengers heard a cough and a sneeze.
"I just have really bad allergies," McNutt said. "And I’m trying to explain the pollen and she refuse to finish her ride, asked me to please pull over and she called Uber herself."
Uber only suspended her driving for a day, but eventually the rides dropped to zero.
As a gig worker, McNutt qualifies for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. She received the email to apply for it from the Georgia Department of Labor. But since it didn't process, Harry asked the GDOL to try again. The department agrees to do that.
"I’m not sure if anyone else has told them this," McNutt says about GDOL workers. "I think they are doing a great job and I appreciate them. I appreciate every piece of their effort, every piece of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.