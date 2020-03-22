ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With all Atlanta Public Schools closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Uber is supporting local families by offering discounts on rides requested to and from the food distribution centers set up by APS.
Uber is partnering with APS to offer a 25% discount (up to $10) for trips taken to or from the district’s food pickup locations, starting Monday through April 10th to assist with continued access to free meals.
The code “APS2020” will be available for use Monday through Friday during meal service times, 10 a.m. to noon, for any UberX or UberXL trip to or from the pickup location. To use it, riders enter the promo code “APS2020” in the payment section of the Uber app. Anyone under 18-years of age must be accompanied by an adult.
To redeem the ride discount:
1. Open your app and tap “Payment” in your app menu
2. Scroll down to Promotions
3. Tap “Add Promo Code”
4. Enter code APS2020 then tap “Add”
5. Select any of the pickup locations linked above as your destination
There is a maximum discount of $10 per ride and maximum of 2 rides per rider, per day.
