SAN FRANCISCO (CBS46) -- Uber plans to lay off approximately 3,700 workers and the company's CEO will give up his salary for the rest of the year amid the economic woes inflicted by the coronavirus.
The plans came in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing first reported by CNBC.
According to the SEC filing, the job cuts will come from the customer support and recruiting teams and are all full-time jobs. Additionally, Uber has implemented a hiring freeze. The company told the SEC the layoffs will cost the company approximately $20 million in severance and other termination benefits.
The company told the SEC the layoffs were needed due to lower trip volumes in the "rides segment." According to CNBC, "global gross bookings are down 80%", in 2020.
