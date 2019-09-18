ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Uber announced on Wednesday the nationwide rollout of its RideCheck safety feature. It’s a feature that protects passengers and drivers in crazy situations.
This video that went viral shows how quickly things can escalate during Uber trips.
Julian Lizarazo says he believes every moment is crucial during any emergency.
“ I mean it’s been years since I drove end it was in a different city but I remember sometimes I just felt like there was a lack of looking out for the driver and how passengers treat the drivers themselves," said Lizarazo.
Uber’s head of safety products says the app allows riders and drivers to check in if Uber detects something may be going wrong.
Uber’s head of safety products Sachin kansal says “ if we detect an unusual event on our trip such as an unexpected stop or a potential crash we proactively initiate a ride check to make sure everyone is okay and give them the resources they may need to get help.”
For the past year, we have been piloting and refining this feature in around a dozen cities - including Atlanta - and are proud to now make it available nationally. This is the only feature of its kind currently available in the ridesharing industry in the US.
For former Uber driver Taylor Thompson she feels protections like this will hold people accountable.
