ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Uber has rolled out a new safety feature that will help ensure riders get in the right car.
Starting Tuesday, many Uber riders in Atlanta will be able to set up the PIN verification feature in their app. The company says the feature will be available to all Uber users by the end of the week.
“We are constantly working and innovating to provide riders and drivers with the tools they need to help ensure a safe and reliable experience,” Sachin Kansal, Uber’s Head of Safety Products said in a press release. “This new feature will provide peace of mind that you are getting into the right vehicle.”
Once the safety feature is enabled, the rider will receive a four-digit pin code in their app while the driver is headed to the pickup location. When the driver arrives, the rider can verbally provide the PIN to the driver before they get into the vehicle.
Once the driver enters the correct PIN, the trip can begin. When the feature is enabled, a trip cannot start until the correct PIN is entered into the driver’s app.
Uber first unveiled the feature at a product showcase event in San Francisco in September. Atlanta is one of only seven cities in the U.S. to be the first to receive the feature.
Uber said the PIN feature is designed to benefit both riders and drivers.
“PIN Verification helps drivers make certain they have picked up the correct rider,” Rebecca Payne, Senior Product Manager at Uber, said.
The PIN feature, the company says, should be considered an extra layer of verification. Riders should always confirm the car make and model, license plate, driver name and photo before getting into the car.
