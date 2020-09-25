ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Uber took a hard stance towards mitigating COVID-19 risk with their services Thursday, announcing that any rider reported as not wearing a mask would be required to take a selfie showing their face covered before they’re allowed to take another trip with an Uber vehicle.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Uber joins a plethora of other companies around the country taking a strong stance on mask requirements.
In a statement from the company, Uber said, "we believe accountability is a two-way street and have implemented policies and built technology to promote shared accountability and mutual respect. In May, we announced that all users (riders, drivers and delivery people) are required to wear a mask or face cover during a trip."
Uber reported that over 1,250 users had access to the Uber app revoked since the May announcement, stemming from multiple reports of non-compliance with company policies.
Under the May policy change, all Uber drivers and delivery people have been required to take a selfie wearing a mask before they could begin using the app to pick up fares or make deliveries.
