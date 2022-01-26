ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Starting tomorrow, you will be able to push a button and donate a coat to someone in need through the Uber app.
Uber is holding its first ever Coat Drive in Atlanta, in partnership with the Salvation Army.
Atlanta is just one of 5 cities participating, including New York City, Chicago, Washington DC and San Francisco, where Uber and The Salvation Army are making it easy for people to donate gently used coats via Uber Connect, the same-day local delivery solution.
Uber said if you participate in the program, they’ll cover the cost of the trip up to $25.
The three-day coat drive begins Jan. 27 and will run through Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Active Uber users in Atlanta will receive an email with instructions on how to donate.
Here’s how to donate:
Apply the promo code to your Uber Wallet (see promo below)
Place your gently used coat in a bag
Select Package in the Uber app, tap “Send a package”, and enter your location and your nearest Salvation Army location from the list below.
Tap Choose Connect
On the Review Order screen under the Dropoff section, update the delivery method to Meet at Door and add a note for the driver: "For Salvation Army Coat Drive"
Follow along via the in-app instructions and watch as your coat gets delivered in real-time!
