ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Travel in packs, don’t go out after dark; these are some of the warnings for college students at the University of Georgia just two months into the school year as crime continues to be on the rise.
The university says they now have a multi-million dollar plan they think will fix safety concerns.
Several students tell CBS46 News that Athens feels different this year, more dangerous than in years past.
“Even at 6 p.m. when it’s starting to get dark out it’s not safe,” said sophomore Lily Horton.
“I’m a six foot tall large man and when I walk down late I’m concerned myself,” freshman Sean Manning said.
College admittance brings new-found freedom, but UGA students follow one unwritten rule.
“There’s basically a policy at this point where you don’t walk home alone no matter who you are,” added Manning.
Many students are wary after an uptick in crimes on and off campus this year. One of the most recent and shocking incidents during homecoming week, seven students were shot at an off-campus party. “It’s like something every other day it seems like, so it’s been a lot,” said Horton.
As theft, sexual assault, and gun violence illuminate concern, the university announced 8.5 million dollars to boost safety measures. Followed by $3 million for on-campus lighting and security cameras. Plus $250 thousand for lighting and cameras, off-campus, in a partnership with Athens Clarke leaders.
“Downtown to the residence halls is a common trip for students to take, either to grab cookies or other activities downtown, so the fact that I can walk it and be in a completely dark area is quite shocking,” said Manning.
“A campus like this with such a big endowment there shouldn’t be basic lighting problems. I think the university has taken big steps,” Manning added.
The Athens area Chamber of Commerce is welcoming the partnership. A spokesperson says it will “build a stronger community" and maximize collective efforts.
The funding also allocates $3 million for overnight transportation with a night rideshare program for students. Along with $1.5 million for ten new UGA police officers and $750 thousand boost for UGA infrastructure.
These newly approved funds are in addition to about six million dollars for safety improvements over the past four years.
