A University of Georgia athletic trainer was arrested and terminated after Roswell police said he had an ‘illicit’ conversation with someone he thought was a minor.
According to a police spokesperson, Jason Castleman was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Friday after police said he had an inappropriate online conversation with someone he believed was underage.
Castleman was booked on several charges including electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, use computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit an illegal act, obscene internet contact with a child, and a misdemeanor charge of solicitation of sodomy.
On Sunday, Castleman remained behind bars on a $200,000 bond.
Castleman’s biography has been removed from the UGA staff website and a school spokesperson released the following statement:
“The Athletic Association learned of the charges against this individual Thursday 2.18.21 and immediately terminated his employment with the university. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we have no further comment.”
