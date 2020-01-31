BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Former University of Georgia standout basketball player Terry Fair has passed away at age 57.
The Macon Telegraph reports Fair died Thursday from natural causes at the age of 59.
Fair played four seasons for the Bulldogs, helping to lead them to the Final Four in 1983. He was also a member of the Southwest High School Patriots team in Macon that went on to win the state and national championships in 1979.
"He was a member of an iconic squad that our community will cherish forever. We are saddened by the sudden loss, but we celebrate the incredible life he lived, said Barney Hester, Bibb County School District County Athletic Director, in a press release.
Fair played professional basketball in Israel for over a decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.