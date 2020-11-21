With last weekend's game against Missouri postponed due to COVID-19 regulations, the Georgia Bulldogs looked to bounce back against Mississippi State following their loss to the Gators two weeks ago.
While the Dawgs walked away with the win, it was much closer than fans of the 13th-ranked Bulldogs would have liked, especially against an unranked Mississippi State team coming into Athens at 2-4.
Tied late into the fourth quarter, UGA managed to pull ahead and keep the lead, winning 31-24.
Through their losses, UGA seemed to have big questions at the quarterback position. They may have found an answer moving forward following great numbers being put up by JT Daniels Saturday, who threw for 401 yards for four touchdowns, but that will be a decision for Coach Kirby Smart to make in the coming days.
