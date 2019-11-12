ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The newest College Football Playoff Rankings were announced Tuesday evening, and let's just say the Dawgs are no longer on the outside looking in.
The UGA Dawgs cracked the Top 4 after Alabama and Penn State lost last weekend.
If the college football season ended today, Georgia would be in the Playoff with a chance to play in their second National Championship in three seasons.
The Dawgs are the only one-loss team in the Top 4. LSU is ranked Number 1 after taking down Alabama. Ohio State is ranked second and Clemson is third. Alabama fell from three to five.
UGA is on the road this weekend at #12 Auburn.
