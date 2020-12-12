The Georgia Bulldogs dominated Missouri Saturday afternoon with a solid 49-14 final score.
Ninth ranked Georgia had an unexpected week off last week after their game with Vanderbilt was postponed due to COVID-19 regulations and Vanderbilt falling below minimum roster requirements.
The Dawgs didn’t let that time off affect their performance, coming out dominant against Mizzou following another strong performance from quarterback JT Daniels. Missouri put up 14 in the second quarter, keeping the game within reach, before the Dawgs took a massive lead in the third quarter.
UGA’s next game will be against Vanderbilt next Saturday, making up for last week’s postponement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.