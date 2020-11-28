The 9th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs' shined again on offense this week, albeit not quite as impressive of an outing for quarterback JT Daniels, beating South Carolina 45-16.
Daniels threw for a pair of touchdowns, while running backs Cook and White each ran in a pair of their own. Add to that a field goal from kicker Podlesny, and it created a lead far too great for the Gamecocks to overcome.
Georgia's next game, the last of their regular season, is against 0-8 Vanderbilt, who will be coming off a dismal 41-0 rout at the hands of Missouri.
