The Georgia Bulldogs are heading into Saturday evening's game against the South Carolina Gamecocks with just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster as a source reports that quarterback D'Wan Mathis did not make the trip to Columbia, South Carolina.
According to a CBS46 News source, Mathis will likely not be in Athens for the remainder of his college football career, though this is yet to be officially confirmed.
Mathis only saw significant playing time in the first game of the season, only to be benched as the game progressed.
The Dawgs' offense seemed much improved in last weekend's game against Mississippi State under quarterback JT Daniels, putting up numbers not seen by any other UGA quarterback this season.
This is a developing story. CBS46 News will have more details as they are confirmed.
