ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A tweet from a fan group, UGA Spike Squad, has gone viral as the group suggests that all fans should wear black Saturday.
The tweet garnered mixed reactions from fans.
While some seemed open to the idea, many others were reminded of UGA's past bad luck during "blackout" games.
This suggested "blackout" has not been officially endorsed by the University or team at this time.
